Has Nikol Pashinyan decided to leave in the near future by destroying some materials of the NSS archive or is he protecting himself from “enemies”?

Nikol Pashinyan has decided to destroy some materials from the NSS archive, one can only guess what nature is. Today, in an extraordinary session,

the Parliament discussed and adopted the project of amendments presented by the government, which paves the way for the above-mentioned process: the NSS is granted the authority to destroy the archives. Prior to that, the current legislation stated: “The materials of the archive of the authorized body are declassified in accordance with the law.” At the proposal of the government, that wording was changed: “The materials of the archive of the authorized body are declassified or destroyed in accordance with the procedure established by the law and other legal acts.”

As expected, intense discussions took place. Deputy Director of Armenia faction Gegham Manukyan inquired from Andranik Simonyan, the main speaker of the project, Deputy Director of National Security Service. “For example, someone named “Alfa” cooperated with the National Security Service. Now, with the change you proposed, could it happen that the documents certifying the cooperation of “Alfa” with the National Security Service will be destroyed one day by some legal act?” Andranik Simonyan explained: “There was no procedure for destruction, and this change was made with the logic of having an authorizing norm for destruction. What is the problem? I don’t understand your anxiety.”

Gegham Manukyan explained: “In the secret services, at some point, they can declassify the activities of any person. That’s how it happened in the case of the famous detectives Vardanyans. But according to this law, the NSS is given the right to destroy the documents.” Andranik Simonyan remained adamant. “Very good. The law provides for the possibility of destruction. What is the problem? Someone is not going to tear up some paper and throw it away.” Then Artsvik Minasyan announced that their claim was quite clear. “Could it be found out one day that they destroyed archival materials that could reveal agency networks?” Which law defines the procedure for the destruction of confidential information? Taking advantage of the right to speak, Gegham Manukyan announced that with this, the NSS will have the opportunity to destroy the materials and documents that have ever been related to the persons who at some time cooperated with the National Security Service, therefore, in case of destruction of these materials, possible criminal prosecution against such persons will be excluded. The opposition MPs, complementing each other, raised objective questions, the public has a question: what is the serious justification for such a change, what is the reason that according to the law, the director of the NSS is given the right to destroy such documents, what is that? it happened that they decided to bring this project in the emergency mode, to report in a few minutes. “I don’t understand why you are now raising the issue of identifying agents, because if there are no agents, the special services cannot do anything regarding the destruction of documents,” wondered Andranik Kocharyan from the CP. in case of destruction of these materials, possible criminal prosecution against such persons will be excluded. The opposition MPs, complementing each other, raised objective questions, the public has a question: what is the serious justification for such a change, what is the reason that according to the law, the director of the NSS is given the right to destroy such documents, what is that? it happened that they decided to bring this project in the emergency mode, to report in a few minutes. “I don’t understand why you are now raising the issue of identifying agents, because if there are no agents, the special services cannot do anything regarding the destruction of documents,” wondered Andranik Kocharyan from the CP. in case of destruction of these materials, possible criminal prosecution against such persons will be excluded. The opposition MPs, complementing each other, raised objective questions, the public has a question: what is the serious justification for such a change, what is the reason that according to the law, the director of the NSS is given the right to destroy such documents, what is that? it happened that they decided to bring this project in the emergency mode, to report in a few minutes. “I don’t understand why you are now raising the issue of identifying agents, because if there are no agents, the special services cannot do anything regarding the destruction of documents,” wondered Andranik Kocharyan from the CP. were raising objective questions, the public is wondering what is the serious justification for such a change, what is the reason that according to the law the director of the NSS is given the right to destroy such documents, what happened that they decided to act urgently mode to bring this project, report in a few minutes. “I don’t understand why you are now raising the issue of identifying agents, because if there are no agents, the special services cannot do anything regarding the destruction of documents,” wondered Andranik Kocharyan from the CP. were raising objective questions, the public is wondering what is the serious justification for such a change, what is the reason that according to the law the director of the NSS is given the right to destroy such documents, what happened that they decided to act urgently mode to bring this project, report in a few minutes. “I don’t understand why you are now raising the issue of identifying agents, because if there are no agents, the special services cannot do anything regarding the destruction of documents,” wondered Andranik Kocharyan from the CP.

Addressing the opposition’s concerns in the final speech, NSS Deputy Director Andranik Simonyan expressed hope that none of them have a legal education. NA Vice President Ruben Rubinyan wanted to clarify. “In other words, with the new regulation, there will be no document that was previously impossible to destroy without declassification, but now it is possible.” Andranik Simonyan gave a positive answer. “Yes, there is nothing new.”

Rubinyan added: “I think we got the answer to an important question. I don’t understand why you were talking about agents for half an hour, and it was not clear which agents.” Before the voting of the bills, Artsvik Minasyan responded to the Deputy Director of the NSS. “There are many persons with legal education in our faction, including me. Unlike Mr. Simonyan, we received that education from high-ranking professors of YSU Faculty of Law, and with that strength we raise questions.

The Constitution stipulates that the authorizing norms must be clear enough, and that is what we spoke about.” Artsvik Minasyan faulted the official saying that he is distorting the facts. “The legal acts cited by Simonyan speak of destruction only after they are declassified. And with this wording, “declassification or destruction”, it turns out that the material can be destroyed without declassification.

By the way, the topic of these changes brought to the agenda opened up a field of discussions in the opposition circles yesterday, some expressed the opinion in private conversations that either Nikol Pashinyan has decided to leave in the near future, and before that he intends to clean up his tracks, or from the findings of foreign intelligence centers. afraid, they decided to eliminate some important materials.

Ամբողջական հոդվածը կարող եք կարդալ այս հասցեով՝ : https://hraparak-am.translate.goog/post/6a7bf40bec2fad72c51f769119a587a1?_x_tr_sl=hy&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en&_x_tr_pto=nui,sc

© 2008 – 2021 «Հրապարակ օրաթերթ»