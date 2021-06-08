Give us the chance to lead you, Robert Kocharyan addresses Goris town residents

“Do we want to live in a safe country or prefer to continue this humiliation? Do we want to attain a drastic economic growth or we want to keep the unemployment, the poverty, and migration,” Armenia’s ex-president, the leader of “Armenia” pre-election bloc Robert Kocharyan stated during the election campaign in Goris town of Armenia.

The former president stressed that the upcoming elections come to address the above questions and are not about selecting teams or people.

“Do we want solidarity, stability or want to keep the atmosphere of hatred in the country? The Armenian people are facing this dilemma today, and the elections are about this,” added Kocharyan.

Listing the priorities Armenia faces today, the ex-president said: “I am confident that the Armenian people are first and foremost concerned with the state security. The economic state comes the second and the third issue is the moral-psychological state within the country. The current leaders are incapable to solve them.”

“These authorities are the source and authors of these problems as they are the ones who disrupted the security of this country, responsible for numerous victims, the lost territories, and responsible for the state of affairs in the army. They are responsible for the dire situation in the economy, the unemployment, the growing migration and for bringing the investment volumes to zero,” said the ex-president.

In the words of Kocharyan, “Armenia” pre-election bloc is the only political force that has the necessary knowledge, experience, the will and decisiveness to take the country out of its current state.