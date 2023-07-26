German Spiegel News Paper: Aid convoys to Nagorno-Karabakh #Artsakh are blocked by Azerbaijan

the people of Nagorno-Karabakh lack medicines, hygiene items, and baby food. The Red Cross is appealing for deliveries to be allowed back into the region. Statements by Russia’s foreign minister give little hope.

According to the International Red Cross (ICRC), the humanitarian situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, which is disputed between Armenia and Azerbaijan, is coming to a head. Despite ongoing efforts, the International Committee of the Red Cross is currently unable to provide humanitarian aid to the civilian population via the so-called Lachin Corridor or other routes. In a statement, the organization appealed to the relevant decision-makers to allow the ICRC to resume its vital humanitarian work in the area.

Azerbaijan has established a checkpoint on the Lachin Corridor, which controls access to Nagorno-Karabakh via this route.

