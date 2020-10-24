France recalls Ambassador from Turkey

France has recalled its Ambassador from Turkey for consultations following the incident that Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that French President Emmanuel Macron needs ”mental treatment”, reports AFP agency informs.

”President Erdoğan’s comments are inadmissible. Impoliteness and rudeness are not a method. We demand Erdoğan to change his policy, because it’s dangerous in all respects”, an official from Élysée Palace told AFP.

He added that the Ambassador will also meet with Emmanuel Macron to discuss the situation.