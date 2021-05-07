France MFA calls for immediate release of all Armenian POWs in Azerbaijan

The Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France on Thursday called for the immediate release of all Armenian detainees in Azerbaijan. The respective statement was made in a Twitter post of the ministry.

“We call for the expeditious release of all Armenian detainees still being held. Azerbaijan’s release of three Armenian detainees yesterday is a step in the right direction,” reads the post.

Also, the French MFA publicized Wednesday’s statement by the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group.