Western powers, various Syrians, and a large group of Turk-loving and Russian-free Armenia dreamers are participating today in an event organized by Daniel Ioannisyan’s “Union of Informed Citizens”, which has a loud name and a composition aimed at making an impression on the public.

It is called the Armenian Forum of Democracy, the organization of which was supported by the international human rights organization Freedom House. Here are Nikol Pashinyan and Vahagn Khachaturyan, the chairman of the Anti-Corruption Committee, the Human Rights Council, ministers, deputies, and diplomats.

The title of the forum is “Protection of Democracy and human rights in the Face of national security challenges”, and the goal, according to the organizers, is to “unite the stakeholders of political society, RA state bodies, media representatives, diplomatic and expert community to jointly analyze and discuss the challenges faced by democratic reforms in Armenia.” urgent problems in the presence of relatively old and new security challenges”.

Then they will hold sessions dedicated to “human rights, anti-corruption reforms, state policy related to the media and the information environment”.

It is very remarkable that the media are not invited to the forum related to media and information issues, they can only present the speech of the speakers online, but they cannot be there, ask questions, do interviews and reveal the false theses of the gathered. There are not even representatives of the opposition and independent non-governmental organizations at the forum to oppose and express an alternative opinion. In fact, the European institutions and the “elite” democrats gathered in this hall have a unique idea of ​​democracy.

By the way, this is not the first forum of this series, I think it is the third. With these gatherings, the group representing the former political society of RA and some western structures are, in fact, bringing their support to Nikol Pashinyan, supporting the recovery of his undermined reputation to some extent. They also encourage him to take a bold step towards the “era of peace” by establishing strong friendship with the Turkish-Azerbaijani junta.

