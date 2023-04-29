Foreign Diplomatic Changes in Armenia, mere rotational coincidences?

What were the changes in the number of foreign diplomats serving in Armenia in January-April of this year?

A few days ago it became known that the European Union will have a new ambassador to Armenia. According to the report of the EU diplomatic service, the EU mission in Armenia will be headed by Vasilis Maragos. He currently works in the European Commission’s General Directorate of Neighborhood and Enlargement Negotiations as the head of the Bosnia and Herzegovina and Kosovo department, and before that he was the head of the Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus and Eastern Partnership department in the same structure. In the year, if we follow the official news, it was quite interesting regarding the “traffic” of the ambassadors. On February 21 of this year, the new US Ambassador Christina Quinn started her diplomatic mission in Armenia. The change of the two leaders representing the West, the ambassadors of the EU and the USA carrying out a mission in Armenia, as well as the commander of the Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh, seems to coincide chronologically with a small difference. Maybe it’s just a coincidence or a coincidence, maybe it contains a certain “advice” and “message”. It is not possible to say unequivocally. However, considering the kind of turn Armenia and especially Artsakh is facing, perhaps such coincidences are not mere rotational coincidences at all. as well as the change of the commander of the Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh seems to coincide chronologically with a small difference. Maybe it’s just a coincidence or a coincidence, maybe it contains a certain “advice” and “message”. It is not possible to say unequivocally. However, considering the kind of turn Armenia and especially Artsakh is facing, perhaps such coincidences are not mere rotational coincidences at all. as well as the change of the commander of the Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh seems to coincide chronologically with a small difference. Maybe it’s just a coincidence or a coincidence, maybe it contains a certain “advice” and “message”. It is not possible to say unequivocally. However, considering the kind of turn Armenia and especially Artsakh is facing, perhaps such coincidences are not mere rotational coincidences at all.

By the way, using the messages published on the official website of the RA President, we studied which countries’ ambassadors in Armenia have changed in recent months. And so: On December 8 and 14 of last year, the newly appointed ambassadors of Algeria, Smail Benamara, and Ambassador of Mauritania, Mohammed Mahmoud Dahi, presented their credentials to the President of Armenia, respectively. On January 24 and 26 of this year, the newly appointed ambassadors of the Czech Republic and Denmark, Piotr Pirunchik and Anne Toft Sorensen, presented their credentials to the President of Armenia, respectively. From February of this year, Portugal has a new ambassador to Armenia in the form of Madalena Fisher (she presented her credentials to the President of Armenia on February 8), Latvia in the form of Edite Mednen (she presented her credentials to the President of Armenia on February 14).

In March of this year, the Ambassador of Mexico Eduardo Villegas Mejias presented his credentials to the President of Armenia on March 1, and the Ambassador of Venezuela Jesus Rafael Salasar Velasquez on March 17. In April, Cuban ambassador Oscar Santana Leo (handed over his credentials on April 5), newly appointed Indian ambassador Nilakshi Saha Sinha (handed over his credentials on April 10), Moldovan ambassador Valeriu Kiver (handed over his credentials on April 13) started his mission in Armenia. , Austrian Ambassador Thomas Mühlmann (he handed over credentials on April 26).

In the near future, Poland will have a new ambassador to Armenia, as ambassador Pavel Czeplak had a farewell meeting with Vahagn Khachaturyan on April 25.

