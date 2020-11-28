For displaced students of Artsakh, Educators throughout North America launch remote instructional learning programs and mobile classrooms.

BURBANK, CA, November 20, 2020 – On Sept. 27, 2020 the Azerbaijan and Turkish governments launched a deadly, large-scale attack on the region of Artsakh. The following day Hye Hopes Co-Founder, Greg Krikorian, Board of Education Member of the Glendale Unified School District (GUSD) began to assemble a team to assess and develop pathways for educational resources and programs for displaced students of Artsakh.

The Hye Hopes team consists of school administrators, board of education members, university professors, teachers, technology and business professionals who came together from the entire expanse of North America. The combined effort of this diverse group of professionals will ensure the students of Artsakh are not deprived of essential educational resources and instruction during this conflict.

“Armenians around the world have to come together for our children of Armenia. Time is of the essence and we need to get in front of this crisis to support our displaced families and children.”Stated Greg Krikorian, Hye Hopes Co-Chair.

Hye Hopes is preparing to launch the first six-week module in Kapan in early January 2021. Phase-one will take place in the Syunik region and the cities of Kapan, Sisyan, Goris and Meghri. This phase will target students in middle school and high school from 6th to 12th grades. The Hye Hopes mobile classroom will be equipped with donated HP laptops with software and capabilities for online instruction. Instructors will conduct classes in real time, virtually, asynchronous and synchronous from North America and Europe. Classrooms will be set up with respect to social distancing guidelines and safety precautions in place. Each live or recorded course will span six weeks starting Jan. 11. Students will take four courses at a time in a “learning pod” structure with no more than twelve students in a classroom. For safety purposes, students will not rotate to other classrooms; they will remain in their same pod throughout their courses.

Hye Hopes’ goal is to provide Armenian students from Artsakh the opportunity to continue their education so that they will have a seamless transition to their college career or their apprenticeship towards their chosen career. Our priority is to provide our youth with the resources and tools for a successful future despite the current situation in the region. Over the past month, we have reached out to the Tumo Center, CASP, Armenian Educational Foundation, Davidian & Mariamian Educational Foundation, GenEd, AGBU, Tufenkian Foundation, Technology for Girls and other organizations to coordinate our efforts and resources to best serve our youth.

Currently we are looking for volunteers, educational assistants and teachers for remote and online instruction training. If you would like further information about volunteer opportunities please contact [email protected].

