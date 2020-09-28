Fighting on the Artsakh-Azerbaijani line of contact continued throughout the night

Fighting continued on the Artsakh-Azerbaijani line of contact at night, with the Armenian Armed Forces having significant success.

As reported by “Armenpress”, the representative of the Ministry of Defense Artsrun Hovhannisyan wrote about this on his “Facebook” page.

“It is not calm yet, the fighting continues, in some places there are artillery battles. “The losses reported by the Azerbaijani side on our troops do not correspond to reality,” Hovhannisyan said.

In the early morning of September 27, Azerbaijan started active shelling along the line of contact with Artsakh. Peaceful settlements, including the capital Stepanakert, are also being shelled. The first victims of the Azerbaijani attack were a woman and a child in the Martuni region. The Armenian side has 31 victims, more than 100 wounded with various degrees of bodily injuries. The enemy shelled schools, including in Stepanakert.

Martial law and general mobilization have been declared in the Republic of Armenia.

As a result of the actions unleashed by Azerbaijan in the direction of Artsakh, according to verified information, the Azerbaijani side has about 200 casualties. According to the information known so far, the Azerbaijani armed forces lost a total of 4 helicopters, 27 ATS, 36 tanks, a rear combat vehicle, as well as 2 engineering armored vehicles and 11 armored vehicles.