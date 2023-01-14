European Parliament to discuss at plenary session humanitarian consequences of Karabakh blockade

The European Parliament will hold a plenary session on January 18 to discuss the humanitarian consequences of the blockade of Nagorno-Karabakh, the website of the European Parliament reported.

The debates at the plenary session will be held on January 18 and the voting will take place on January 19.

For over a month already so-called Azerbaijani “environmentalists” have been blocking the road to life of Artsakh: Lachin corridor, which is fraught with a humanitarian catastrophe. This is the only road linking Artsakh with Armenia.

