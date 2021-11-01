Erdogan promise he will make Pashinyan Turkish Dream Reality

Erdogan: We, as Turkey, will present relations with Armenia very clearly, openly

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke about the regional developments related to the “3 + 3” platform.

The Turkish president noted that work is underway to create a platform, with the participation of six countries in the region—Turkey, Iran, Armenia, Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Russia—which will bring peace to the Caucasus, Haberler reported.

“However, Georgia has a negative attitude towards this platform. But if everyone approves of this, the region will become a ‘pool’ of peace. Well, [Azerbaijani president Ilham] Aliyev held discussions with Armenia and proposed peace. And we, as Turkey, will present relations with Armenia very clearly and openly. Of course, another course of relations between Georgia and Russia will make our job easier,” Erdogan said.