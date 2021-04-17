Erdogan: Israel is enemy of Islam

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan blasted the Israeli government on Friday, saying that he knew well how Israel is “an enemy of Islam,” over the country’s most recent air strike on targets in Gaza, Ahval reported.

Early on Friday, Israeli aircraft hit three facilities in Gaza, in response to a previous rocket attack, according to an Associated Press report.

The Israeli military said Palestinian militants fired two rockets from Gaza into the country’s south on Friday, within 24 hours.

We know Israel is an enemy of Islam. Unfortunately, Israel does not change these habits,” Erdogan said, speaking to reporters following Friday prayers. “We want all of humanity to follow closely Israel’s hostility against Islam evaluate (the situation). Surely, as long as Israel maintains this attitude, it is impossible for bilateral relations to reach a level we would like.”

The Turkish Foreign Ministry also issued a statement on “Israel’s attacks on Gaza,” and expressed concern about “Israel’s policies of oppression and violence against the Palestinian people” increasingly continuing during Ramadan.