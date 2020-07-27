Egypt’s president calls for ‘solidarity, consistency’ against foreign interference as he receives Saudi FM

CAIRO – 27 July 2020: Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El Sisi affirmed that “solidarity and consistent stances are the effective way to ward off foreign dangers,” as he received on Monday Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan, the Egyptian Presidency said.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan arrived in Cairo on Monday on a day-long visit to Egypt for talks on threats facing the two countries’ security and stability. His Egyptian counterpart, Sameh Shoukry welcomed the Saudi guest at the Cairo International Airport.

Sisi, during the meeting, hailed the Egyptian-Saudi “special relations,” and affirmed Egypt’s keenness to develop bilateral cooperation to serve the interests of the peoples of the two countries.

Sisi also reviewed Egypt’s fixed stance on Libya, including the necessity to undermine illegal foreign interference and combat violence and terrorist groups, in order to restore security and stability in the country.

For his part, the Saudi prince conveyed the greetings of King Salman to the president and affirmed the appreciation of the Saudi government and people of the historic ties between the two countries.

He also affirmed that Saudi Arabia shares with Egypt, its strategic partner, the same stance aiming at settling all disputes in the region.

As Prince Faisal bin Farhan also met with Shoukry, the Egyptian foreign minister said that Egypt seeks implementing a ceasefire in Libya, explaining that Cairo seeks to stabilize the situation and to stop the military escalation.

Shoukry added during a joint press conference with the Saudi prince that the Presidential Council must be reconstituted in the presence of a government that provides services to the Libyan people under the supervision of the Libyan Parliament, along with agreeing on a ceasefire in the war-torn country.

Shoukry expressed his regret that there ’was no political will’ to activate the political solution internationally; especially that some parties are targeting the national security in Libya, Syria and Iraq.

He added that Egypt is working on reaching a political solution in Libya and Syria as Egypt faced a lot of threats as a result of transferring terrorists who planned for terrorist attacks inside the country; therefore, ‘Egypt will not accept crossing the red lines in Libya in order to protect Egyptian and Arab national security’ Shoukry said.

Regarding the Egyptian-Saudi relations, Shoukry described the relation between the two countries as long and historical and that Cairo and Riyadh are coordinating to confront common challenges and address it fully within the framework of cooperation and solidarity.

For his part, Prince Faisal bin Farhan said that he discussed with Shoukry the situation in Libya, affirming the kingdom’s full support for the Egypt’s stance and the ‘Cairo Declaration’.

Bin Farhan stressed the importance of resolving the Libyan situation through political consultations, implementing a ceasefire, respecting Egypt’s national security along with confronting Foreign interventions.

“We will always be coordinating and cooperating with the aim of achieving security and peace in the region,” Bin Farhan said.