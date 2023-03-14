Eastern Armenia Dictator says: The probability of escalation along the RA borders is very high

If you follow the news, you also see the politics of Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan’s aggression has increased, it has also increased before and after 2020. I think that now the probability of escalation along the borders of Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh is very high. This was announced by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan during a press conference called a while ago.

“I can tell why my conclusion is like this. I have this conclusion because Azerbaijan’s rhetoric is becoming more aggressive. Of course, there are certainly other data in this regard. It is not the Republic of Armenia that undertakes aggressive actions and escalation, it is Azerbaijan. This is the reason why RA agreed to invite the observers. We have already talked about why and how that idea came about,” he added.

Share this...

Pinterest Email Google Linkedin

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

