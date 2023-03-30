Dr. Garabet K. Moumdjian Historian and Educator Passes Away RIP

By Wally Sarkeesian

Dr. Moumdjian was frequent Guest on Gagrule.net we will miss him RIP

He was Ottomanist and an archival historian working on several topics, such as Armenian-Young Turk relations, Armenian Kurdish relations, Hidden Armenians and their origins…

Moumdjian has served on the ARF Western USA Central Committee and was a long-time member of the ARF Pasadena Lernavayr Chapter.

As a historian, Moumdjian authored numerous articles and made academic presentations on the Armenian Genocide.

He served as principal of the Armenian Mesrobian School and as Vice-Principal of the Vahan and Anoush Chamlian School.

Moumdjian was a member of the Asbarez editorial board and continued his participation in the newspaper’s effort as a regular contributor.

In addition to his contributions as an academic, Moumdjian was also a staunch advocate of advancing the ARF’s ideology and its principles.

