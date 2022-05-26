Dr. Arman Tatoyan Appointed Full Time Professor

YEREVAN, Armenia — The American University of Armenia (AUA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Arman Tatoyan as a full-time professor in the College of Humanities and Social Sciences (CHSS), effective July 2022.

Having joined AUA in 2011 as an adjunct lecturer, he has taught courses on human rights and international criminal law, and has supervised master’s papers of students in the AUA Master of Laws (LL.M.) program. Starting in the 2022-23 academic year, Dr. Tatoyan will be teaching new courses in addition to his current ones.

Dr. Tatoyan has served as the human rights defender of the Republic of Armenia (RA) and head of the National Preventive Mechanism (2016-2022) elected by the RA National Assembly. He has also served as an ad hoc judge in the European Court of Human Rights (2016-2019). His first mandate for the Council of Europe Committee of Ministers, European Committee for the Prevention of Torture (CPT), was as member in respect of Armenia in 2011-2013. He was re-elected to the CPT in 2019.

Dr. Tatoyan holds an LL.M. degree from the University of Pennsylvania Law School and is the recipient of the Distinguished Member Award of the LL.M. class of 2013. Prior to receiving his Ph.D. from the Yerevan State University (YSU) Faculty of Law, he completed the Wharton Business School Executive Education Program in Business and Law at the University of Pennsylvania. He also holds an academic rank of docent. Dr. Tatoyan has served as RA deputy minister of justice (2013-2016) and as deputy representative (deputy agent) of Armenia in the European Court of Human Rights (2013 -2016). He has extensive professional experience in the RA Constitutional Court and Cassation Court, as well as in civil society and international organizations, including the United Nations (UN), the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), the Council of Europe (CoE), and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

On the occasion of his new appointment, Dr. Tatoyan noted, “AUA’s vibrant community is linked to a record of scholarly and professional achievements in all disciplines. My primary goal at AUA is to teach legal knowledge, legal reasoning, and legal thinking to create models for the shaping and further development of human rights and legal systems through effective solutions and overcoming challenges. Knowledge-based analytical probing is prevalent in teaching as a foundation for a democratic and rule-of-law-based state”.

In turn, LL.M. Program Chair, Assistant Professor Adelaida Baghdasaryan remarked, “I am excited for the extensive opportunity Dr. Tatoyan’s appointment affords our students to learn volumes of knowledge and professionalism from Dr. Tatoyan. Knowing him personally and professionally, I could not be more proud and happy for our students and the program.”

Founded in 1991, the American University of Armenia (AUA) is a private, independent university located in Yerevan, Armenia, affiliated with the University of California, and accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission in the United States. AUA provides local and international students with Western-style education through top-quality undergraduate, graduate, and certificate programs, promotes research and innovation, encourages civic engagement and community service, and fosters democratic values.