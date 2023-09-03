Did the Russians write the Bolshevik’s program or is it ?? worth reading

Teresa Mkhitaryan writes on her Facebook page

I have quite a large circle in the West, in almost all countries, I live in the center of Europe. I don’t know a single patriotic Armenian in the West who says or thinks that the West is by Armenians.

Of course, I don’t mean those Armenians who have moved to the West and are quickly trying to erase all traces of being Armenian and become the 100th sort of European.

I don’t know a single person. All of us living in the West know very well that all Western authorities, without exception, are from the Turks.

Appointed by the globalists

clowns are all from Turks. It was no coincidence that during the war Zelensky clown awarded Erdogan with a medal, or Italian clown Di Maio called Turks “our big brothers” during the war, or Georgians didn’t let ambulances into Armenia during the war.

Not the Italians as a people, or the Georgians… are against Armenians but their power is also occupied by globalists who use Turks as weapons in their dirty deeds.

Macron and Trudeau did not come to Yerevan to dance with Nikol in vain, the masters sent the Armenian people to entertain and distract a little.

Among other things, in all countries where the power is occupied by globalists and appointed different types of clowns, everywhere the government works against the interests of the people and the country, be it Canada, France, Italy… They are doing everything to destroy the country.

Turkey has America’s largest base outside the USA. America has been preparing the Turkish army for over 50 years. Europe is in full “jyan jigyar” relations with Azerbaijan, now even more so.

During the 44-day war, all Western media were by the Azerbaijanis.

No one doubts it, it’s evident, just like the mat is white, not black.

In the West only Christians are loved and respected by Armenians as the first Christian nation.

In the same West, if you show the post below (in the comment) to kindergarten kids, they will laugh at “conspiracy” and ignorance.

Let’s say, the West should give armenians billions to protect themselves from the West “Zone Watcher” in this region, Turkey.

Turks are the ones who do the dirty work of the West. Libya, Syria, and Iraq …. where the West does a colorful revolution, then the Turks are sent to do the dirty work.

Georgia is a witness, Italians and French were waiting there too, but the Turks came with mosques and Islamic schools.

The basic commodity of the West, the globalists (are demonic forces) is the stupid man.

When a person can be fooled so much that black does not distinguish it from white, he starts to harm himself. This is a technology developed long ago.

If the window of a person’s soul is dirty, the lie does not find the truth to the extent that he looks at the grass and says “The grass is blue”.

In Armenia, the “tale” tellers, tsrer-mrer, soros-moros, and different types of Aram Sargsyan have already sold their souls to evil and will tell anything for money. People without red lines will also sell their family members for money.

Their goal is to hand over Armenia to the Turks along with Nikols.

The problem is that a person does not listen to others, but wants to seek and find the truth, and then he will see that the grass is not black and the grass is not blue …. and such “fairytales” are not even in the book of fairy tales.

One question remains open. Do these kind of tale-tellers seriously believe in what they say or…

When asked which countries Armenia can cooperate with. The answer is clear. there are anti-globalist, anti-demonic, national, patriot, and Christian forces in all Western countries including the USA. Russia too. All those forces must recognize each other and unite against the nerd slave power.

H. G. 1. 30 years ago, the Soviets lost to America in the cold war.

Russia became an American colony, they started to rob the country’s national wealth and take it to the West, register companies offshore, factories under the name of ownership were taken, all branches of the economy, smart people were taken away, leaving the rest to serials, material worship, alcohol, drugs, Vivaro… to the hope.

H. G. 2. But, for people and peoples depending on God there is always a window of Light to get rid of evil.

Of course, there are the same globalist Satanist forces in Russia, and of course, they are on the Turkish side, but there is a serious war going on.

And I have noticed something very important. History professors in Germany, and Switzerland say Lenin was a Western agent. Germany has released documents on how Lenin was paid to destroy Russia.

And, Armenia’s Soros/moros, tsrer/mrer go and say that Bolsheviks are Russians. As much as Nikols are Armenians, so many Bolsheviks are Russian. In fact, Satanists have no affiliation, they are homeland.

Did the Russians write the Bolshevik’s program or is it a jhooooxxxuda-masonic typhoon? · ·

Share this...

Pinterest Email Google Linkedin

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

