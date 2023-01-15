Did Araik Harutyunyan promise Aliyev something?

Naira Vanyan

It has been a few hours since it has been discussed on the Internet and mass media that the Azerbaijani side demands the resignation of Ruben Vardanyan. And Araik Harutyunyan, yielding to that demand, is discussing who will replace Vardanyan.

Vardanyan, in response to all this, made a note that he is not going to resign. There are different opinions about it on the Internet. Some are encouraging the Minister of State not to resign. And some people express suspicion that this is a cheap show to glorify the “oligarch from Russia”. For these people, Vardanyan is a project of external forces. And those foreign forces are all different, from Russian to Anglo-Saxons… Some are upset that Vardanyan should not be made a hero, because he is not Monte…

In order to understand more easily whether the given figure is pro-Armenian or not, there is a simple version of the examination. it is necessary to see what attitude the enemy, in this case the Azerbaijani side, has towards this figure. If Azerbaijanis hold on to the “legitimate” power of Nikol Pashinyan and are very upset when they demand his resignation in Armenia, it means that Pashinyan must be “neutralized” very quickly. And if any figure is unacceptable for the Azerbaijani side, then the given figure should be kept “firm”. Ruben Vardanyan’s transfer to Artsakh caused the intense anger of the Azerbaijani side from the beginning. “Hraparak” has repeatedly revealed what kind of organized anti-propaganda the Azerbaijani media is carrying out against Ruben Vardanyan. Articles were published in which Vardanyan is presented as a drug lord, arms dealer, financial falsifier, tax evader, money launderer, hiding his loot offshore, smuggler, etc. “His entire thirty-year career as a banker and financier testifies that his capital of more than one billion dollars has been accumulated through participation in criminal money laundering, dirty money laundering, as well as: as illegal trade in drugs and weapons” – wrote the Azerbaijani government mass media.

They are sure that Vardanyan is a Russian project, brought to the scene by “Russian special services”. One of the Azerbaijani pro-government media wrote: The “Vardan project” was modeled and implemented in practice by the Russian special services. And this is doubly alarming for Baku, because Moscow carefully followed the first contacts of the Azerbaijani side with the Armenians of Karabakh. Bridges were built, dialogue developed, heavenly plans for the future were made. Karabakh Armenians have seriously discussed and pondered the alternative of reintegrating into the Azerbaijani society with the rights of full citizens. But quite unexpectedly, in the middle of the negotiation process, the Russian special services launched the “Ruben Vardanyan” project. And, of course, this project aimed to break the Azerbaijani game… Azerbaijan is determined and will not allow the scenario of the early 1990s to be repeated. Volsky, Kocharyan, Sargsyan and other political veils remained under the ruins of a monstrous historical chimera.”

At the bilateral meeting held in Sochi, Aliyev did not miss the opportunity and expressed his displeasure with Ruben Vardanyan’s move to Artsakh to Putin. Putin replied that he does not know anything about it.

All this proves that the Azerbaijani side may have demanded Ruben Vardanyan’s resignation from the Armenian side. However, the surprising thing is that this demand has become an issue subject to discussion, the president of Artsakh is meeting it and is looking for a replacement for Vardanyan. Meanwhile, the society of Artsakh and Armenia should not allow this.

P.S. The article was ready for publication when we saw a publication in the Azerbaijani press, where it was written that Arayik Harutyunyan directly informed Ruben Vardanyan that he should vacate the position he held, and that the order will be published tomorrow…

