Dictators never lose Election Clashes erupt in Belarus after presidential election

Protesters and riot police have clashed in Belarus’s capital Minsk and other cities, after a state TV exit poll said long-time leader Alexander Lukashenko was re-elected in Sunday’s election.

Police used stun grenades, rubber bullets and water cannon. A human rights group said one protester was killed and about 120 arrested, BBC News reported.

Mr Lukashenko won 80% of the vote, according to a preliminary count.

But the main opposition leader says she does not trust the official figures.

“I believe my eyes, and I see that the majority is with us,” Svetlana Tikhanovskaya told reporters late on Sunday. The preliminary results give her 9.9% of the vote.

Ms Tikhanovskaya entered the election in place of her jailed husband and went on to lead large opposition rallies.

Mr Lukashenko, 65, has been in power since 1994.