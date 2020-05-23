County of Orange Moves into Stage Two of California’s Resiliency Roadmap

Santa Ana, Calif. (May 23, 2020) – Today the State of California has approved the County of Orange’s plan to accelerate local businesses into Stage Two. The County was able to successfully demonstrate that Orange County meets the State’s required metrics as outlined in the California Resiliency Roadmap.

“The County of Orange has met the State’s latest metrics to remove its restrictions on the re-opening of more businesses,” said OC Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Michelle Steel, Second District. “Orange County issued guidelines for businesses to operate three weeks ago. With this attestation, it is our goal to ensure all Orange County businesses have the confidence to open as safely and as soon as possible without concerns about the state order.”

In Stage Two, the County of Orange will be allowed to have the following businesses re-open with adaptations:

In-person dining reservations

Retail shopping with social distancing and curbside pickup

Manufacturing

Offices (when telework not possible)

Outdoor Museums

Limited Services