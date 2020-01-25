Coronavirus outbreak: 56 million people on lockdown as China ‘closes’ 18 cities

In the UK health officials have teamed up with Border Force agents and airlines to try to track down around 2,000 people who have recently flown in from China

An estimated 56million people are on lockdown in China to stop the coronavirus spreading, according to reports.

Public transport has also been closed across 18 cities in the country.

The death toll from China’s coronavirus outbreak increased on Saturday to 41 from 26 a day earlier as the Lunar New Year got off to a gloomy start as travelling and public gatherings have been cancelled.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has announced all official visits to China have been cancelled as part of emergency measures.

More than 1,300 people have been infected globally with a virus traced to a seafood market in the central city of Wuhan that was illegally selling wildlife.

Medical supplies are very tight in Wuhan and an official is appealing for more medical supplies, such as masks and protective suits, from both domestic and overseas providers.