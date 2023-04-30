Citizen’s Day will be celebrated with great pomp this year. Nikol Pashinyan will also participate. “People” maybe?

“Zhoghovurd” daily writes: “Tomorrow, April 29, is Citizen’s Day declared a holiday by the current authorities. Back in 2019, the National Assembly adopted the government’s proposed bill “On Amendments to the Law on Holidays and Remembrance Days”,

which designated the last Saturday of April as Citizen’s Day. It is interesting that Citizen’s Day was celebrated only once in 2019 during these years. that day, Nikol Pashinyan and other officials closed a number of central streets of Yerevan and organized a barbecue party. After 2019, Nikol Pashinyan’s teammates themselves forgot about the holiday they declared and allow themselves to spit in the face of a citizen in the center of Yerevan or threaten to cut off people’s ears and tongues, like CP faction secretary Artur Hovhannisyan. Let’s remind that in 2020, the Citizen’s Day was not celebrated due to the pandemic, and in 2021, the “Zhoghovurd” daily was informed that this year it will be celebrated again with great pomp. Thus, we learned from the Ministry of Education and Culture that on that day events will be organized in all marzes and in different administrative regions of the city of Yerevan, in total 66 communities. The events consist of 2 parts: a speech and a cultural event. “Zhoghovurd” daily newspaper learned from the CP faction deputies that the deputies will personally participate in these events, travel to regions or be in Yerevan, as they wish. We were informed that Nikol Pashinyan will also participate in the events dedicated to the Citizen’s Day, but where, the government said, has not yet been specified. Perhaps, to avoid incidents, Pashinyan’s whereabouts are not announced in advance.” Full article in today’s issue of the newspaper.

