Breaking News: Hamas Fires Rockets at Jerusalem Area ‘In Response to the Enemy’s Aggression in the Holy City’

Rocket sirens blare in Jerusalem area after Hamas’ Temple Mount ultimatum, as tensions boil over ■ Israel beefs up forces along Gaza border

Rocket sirens sounded Monday in the Jerusalem area, moments after a 6 P.M. ultimatum issued by Hamas for Israel to remove its forces from Jerusalem’s Temple Mount.

A spokesman for the Hamas military wing said the organization “fired rockets at occupied Jerusalem, in response to the enemy’s crimes and aggression against the holy city, and its abuse of out people in Sheikh Jarrah and Al-Aqsa Mosque.”