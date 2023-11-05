BREAKING: Jerusalem Israeli Settlers arrive with guns and dogs in the Cows’ Garden (Goverou Bardez). Armenian Quarter

BREAKING: Israeli Settlers arrive with guns and dogs on the Cows’ Garden (Goverou Bardez). Around 15:00pm, a group of Israeli extremist settlers arrived on the scene where the Armenian community was having a peaceful sit-in. Danny Rothman, backed by 15 settlers, demanded the expulsion of the Armenians: “This is our land, leave the parking lot now!”

The Armenians refused to back down and stood firmly on their rightfully owned property. Israeli Police arrived on the scene to diffuse the situation, which prompted more settlers to arrive in a show of force. George Warwar, a Christian Arab, head of Xana Capital, and Mr. Rothman’s business partner, also made threats to Armenians: “I will get you, one by one!” Furthermore, one of the settlers gleefully announced: “You are all Goys and when the Messiah comes, you will all die”. The Armenian Patriarch, His Beatitude Archbishop Nourhan Manougian, in a rare show of unity, appeared on site and stood with the Armenian community of Jerusalem, backed by priests and bishops. The Israeli settlers and the united Armenian community were at a standoff. As of now, the settlers have left the premises. Further updates will follow. 301 correspondent

