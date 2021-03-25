fbpx

BBC makes online video report on ” disappearance of an Armenian church” in Artsakh

Correspondent Jonah Fisher has investigated the “disappearance of an Armenian church” that changed hands to Azerbaijan in the recent Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war, BBC reported.

As per the respective online video, “Azerbaijan has said ethnic Armenians are welcome to stay in Nagorno-Karabakh but Armenia has accused it of damaging and destroying Armenian cultural heritage left behind in the region, including churches and monuments.”

To note, the report is about the Church of the Holy Mother of God in Mekhakavan (Jabrayil).

