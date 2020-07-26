Azerbaijanis attack Armenian in Georgian village of Sadakhlo

Azerbaijanis attacked an Armenian in the Georgian village of Sadakhlo, Aliq Media journalist Norayr Gasparyan told Sputnik Armenia.

According to him, the victim is his friend, there was a clash between the young man and the Azerbaijanis, but the motive of the incident is still unclear.

Gasparyan has earlier reported on Facebook that his friend was beaten and run away. The incident took place near the territorial police station in the village of Sadakhlo.

“There was a clash, but it is still unknown whether it is on ethnic grounds,” Gasparyan said.

He noted that nothing serious happened to his friend. At the moment, the conflict is over.