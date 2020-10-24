Azerbaijani POW: I knew almost none of my squad members

An Azerbaijani prisoner of war (POW) captured by the Artsakh military said that most of the soldiers in his squad were not Azerbaijanis.

In a video shared by the Artsakh InfoCenter on Saturday, the POW said that foreign militants were also fighting against Artsakh along with the Azerbaijani troops.

According to the Azeri captive, he and his squad were commanded to capture the Artsakh village of Talish, where heavy battles took place.

“I was injured during the firefight like many others from my squad. I couldn’t feel my legs and hands. I asked for help from my fellow soldiers and commanders, but they didn’t take me off the battlefield. I knew almost no one. Most of the members of my squad were not ethnic Azerbaijanis, they were speaking in a different language,” the captive said.

According to the Azerbaijani POW, he stayed in a gorge for one day before the Armenian servicemen found him and took him to their position and later to a hospital.

“I felt no pressure, I was treated well. It’s nearly 20 days that I have been hospitalized. I had pains in the first days, but now I am getting better thanks to the doctors. The doctors and the whole staff are treating me well, the food is also very good,” he said.