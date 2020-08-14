Azerbaijani ambassador detained in Serbia

The State Security Service of Azerbaijan announced the detention of the country’s ambassador to Serbia and Bosnia Herzegovina Eldar Hasanov, Turan reported.

The report of the State Security Service says that he was involved in theft, revealed earlier in the consular department of the country’s foreign ministry.

Eldar Hasanov is the former prosecutor general of Azerbaijan. He arrived in Baku the day before and participated in the talks between the heads of the Security Councils of Azerbaijan and Serbia.

Apparently, in the near future, the court will issue a decision on his arrest and he will be recalled from the post of ambassador.