The Parliament of Azerbaijan adopted a statement in response to the Act for the Protection of Armenians adopted by the US Senate. “The Milli Majlis resolutely rejects it as an act against Azerbaijan adopted in the US Senate and considers it a serious blow to relations between the two countries.

This poses a serious obstacle to efforts to bring peace to the region. The act passed by the US Senate is a clear example of double standards and a selective approach. When Armenia expanded its occupation against Azerbaijan, the “Khojaly genocide” and massacres of the Azerbaijani population were committed; the United States, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, did not try to prevent these actions but, on the contrary, adopted the 907th Amendment against Azerbaijan. The United States supported the separatist regime created on the territory of Azerbaijan. The current actions of the United States as a mediator have led to a loss of authority in Azerbaijan. US foreign policy has suffered a complete collapse in recent years. In this regard, special mention should be made of the policies in the Middle East and Afghanistan. The Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan once again declares that Azerbaijan, based on the norms and principles of international law, will always react firmly to all negative steps.”

