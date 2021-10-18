Azerbaijan Dictatorship makes incomprehensible claim against Armenia at UN court

Azerbaijan has made an incomprehensible claim against Armenia at the UN court.

In particular, Azerbaijan considers it necessary to apply immediate temporary measures against Armenia. The statement came from the representative of the Azerbaijani side, Elnur Mammadov, during Monday’s hearing at the UN International Court of Justice, TASS reported.

Mammadov alleged that Armenia’s campaign of ethnic cleansing and incitement to violence continues, and claimed that immediate interim measures are needed to prevent irreparable damage to Azerbaijanis.

But the Azerbaijani representative does not say where, how, and under what circumstances the Armenians could have caused irreparable damage to the Azerbaijanis, as such a statement is nonsense in itself.