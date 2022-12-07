AUA President Dr. Karin Markides Bids Farewell to the Community

YEREVAN, Armenia — After 3.5 years of service as President of the American University of Armenia (AUA), Dr. Karin Markides bid farewell to the University on December 3, 2022, having realized the milestones she had set for her role. The Boards of Trustees of the American University of Armenia Corporation and the American University of Armenia Fund thanked her for her dedication to the University and her service during a highly challenging period in Armenia. The Boards expressed their gratitude for her perseverance and tenacity in the face of adversity and wished her all the best in her future endeavors.

Under Dr. Markides’ leadership as AUA’s fifth president, the institution has realized important changes with respect to the strategies of the University for the critical role it will play in the coming decades. Undergraduate enrollment of well-qualified students has grown substantially, while new academic programs were added in Politics & Governance, Nursing, Human Rights & Social Justice, and Environment & Sustainability Science. The AUA faculty has grown to meet the University’s academic needs and research in areas integral to Armenia’s advancement. Dr. Markides successfully created a culture of collaboration enhancing AUA’s impact.

“I am honored to have served as your President, and I am sure that you will take the opportunities we have created for you to make AUA an impactful force in the country and a visible attraction on the international scene,” wrote Dr. Markides in her farewell message to the AUA community. “As an Armenian by choice, I will constantly support you and become one of your strongest ambassadors,” she added.

Thanks to Dr. Markides’ steadfast service to the University, AUA has established new working agreements, incentives, and practices with international organizations, government agencies and universities in Armenia, the United States, and Europe which will expand the University’s educational and research interactions. These and other accomplishments that were realized under her leadership were brought to bear despite the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and deadly Artsakh conflict, attesting to AUA’s resilience in the face of severe adversity.

While the Board conducts an international search for a new president, AUA Co-Founder and President Emeritus Dr. Armen Der Kiureghian will serve as Interim President. Dr. Der Kiureghian is the University’s fourth president and has played a pivotal role in AUA’s founding, devoting thirty years of service to the institution, with the last five years as President. Following his retirement in 2019, Dr. Der Kiureghian continued serving AUA as a member of its Board of Trustees.

Founded in 1991, the American University of Armenia (AUA) is a private, independent university located in Yerevan, Armenia, affiliated with the University of California, and accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission in the United States. AUA provides local and international students with Western-style education through top-quality undergraduate, graduate, and certificate programs, promotes research and innovation, encourages civic engagement and community service, and fosters democratic values.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

