Artsakh President Samvel Shahramanyan will address a number of issues in a public speech in the near future. Headquarters

Artsakh information headquarters issued a statement.

“Dear compatriots,

The false information spread by some mass media and social networks that after the military operations of September 19, the government of the Republic of Artsakh bought apartments or property from various citizens, and provided loans or cash, does not correspond to reality. We urge the citizens who have such information to contact the RA law enforcement agencies, and submit appropriate reports about the crime. Dear compatriots, Especially in this difficult time, we urge you not to pay tribute to false and unverified information for various purposes. We inform you that President Samvel Shahramanyan will address these and a number of other issues in his public speech in the near future.”

