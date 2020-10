“It is important for children to keep smiling in a wartime,” Artsakh Human Rights Ombudsman Artak Beglaryan wrote on Facebook, sharing a photo of smiling kids.

The ombudsman said that the children in the photo where among the Artsakh civilians staying in the shelter of the Ghazanchetsots (Holy Savior) Cathedral in Shushi during the Azerbaijani strikes on 8 October.