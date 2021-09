STEPANAKERT. – At around 12:30pm on Friday, the Azerbaijani armed forces once again violated the ceasefire in the western part of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

As a result, Private Vruyr Shahramanyan, a serviceman of the Artsakh Defense Army, received a gunshot wound, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Artsakh Defense Ministry.

Relevant information about this incident has been provided to the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh.