Artsakh MFA replies to Baku: Any discussions will be acceptable only if the principle of equality is maintained

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh issued a statement.



“One of the necessary and key components of the Azerbaijani-Karabagh conflict settlement is the full format of negotiations, as well as the discussions and meetings taking place within this framework.



In this context, we consider it important to stress that Azerbaijan’s attempts to abolish the status of Artsakh as a party to the conflict, as well as to present the negotiations as a “conversation with Armenians living in Karabagh” and a process within the framework of Azerbaijan’s domestic policy are unacceptable for the Republic of Artsakh.

