Artsakh: 55 Armenians are currently detained in Azerbaijan Baku, the fate of another 80 prisoners is unknown.

There are 6 civilian prisoners, 41 prisoners of war, and 8 former high-ranking political and military figures who are considered political prisoners, human rights defender Siranush Sahakyan, representative of the interests of Armenian prisoners of war at the ECHR, said at the press conference. In addition to 55 people, at least 80 prisoners of war and civilians were captured in Azerbaijan, and no steps are being taken to find out their fates.

“This is just the official number of prisoners, apart from this, at least 80 prisoners of war and civilians were captured by Azerbaijan, and no steps are being taken to find out their fates,” said Sahakyan. “From this point of view, the group of captives is at a higher level of protection, because at least the circumstances of the captivity have been confirmed, and there is no movement in relation to the other group, and as of spring 2021, there are no recorded cases of Azerbaijan officializing the persons captured during the 44-day war,” – emphasized the specialist of international law.

