Army chief: Azerbaijan has penetrated into Armenia’s sovereign territory with 8.5km wide front, up to 7.5km deep

Jermuk city is the direction where Azerbaijan had some success as a result of its attacks and penetrated into the sovereign territory of Armenia—and with an 8.5-kilometer wide front and up to 7.5 kilometers deep.

This was stated by Edvard Asryan, Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, at a meeting held Friday in Jermuk—and with the participation of ambassadors of 30 countries and representatives of international organizations.

“These raids were carried out in groups, squads, some of which are under the direct control of our divisions, and also in the blockades. Currently, the groups of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces unit are located 4.5 kilometers away from Jermuk,” he said, adding that before the start of military operations, the adversary was 11-12 kilometers away from Jermuk.

“In the other five directions, the successes of the adversary’s armed forces units cannot be compared with the penetration depths in the direction of Jermuk, but there are also 1-2km penetration depths in the directions, in the direction of Nerkin Hand [village], they have gained a certain positional advantage in the direction of the [villages of] Shorzhas. In other areas, we managed to push the adversary back. In the direction of Ishkhanasar [village], they have had success of a depth of about half a kilometer,” added the chief of Armenian army General Staff.