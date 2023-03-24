Armenophobia.org Report British Transport Company, @transglobalexpr, refused to deliver a package to Georgia because the recipient had an #Armenian name

It’s alarming to see instances of #Armenophobia, the irrational fear or hatred of Armenians, persisting in various parts of the world. One recent example is the case of a #British transport company,

@transglobalexpr, which refused to deliver a package to Georgia because the recipient had an #Armenian name. The company cited the latter’s ban on goods of Armenian nationality and ethnicity, as the reason for blocking the shipment. This discriminatory act is not only unjustified but also violates the principles of fair and equal service that any reputable business should uphold. It is unacceptable for a company to blame its failure to deliver a paid-for product on the ethnicity or nationality of the customer, especially when the customer has no control over the transit routes or political tensions of different countries. Here’s the full letter that the customer received from Transglobal Express Ltd: “…Reference AF-1024065 We afraid this will be returned at your cost as the consignee is unable to receive freight at destination due to consignee being blocked in Baku GYD. I have pushed back for more information and so far they have advised further the reason is due to the name or arrests being Armenian and Azerbaijan and Armenia at war. Azerbaijan will not allow anything through to TBS that contains an Armenian name and/or address, it transpires TBS is a transit point for Armenia given so few services actually arrive into the country. Kind regards, Leanne Powell” We condemn the armenophobic stance of Transglobal Express Ltd and call for the company to take full responsibility for its discriminatory behavior.

@transportgovuk

@FCDOGovUK

@TwitterUK

@EHRC

@AnnelieseDodds We call on the British government to investigate this incident and hold Transglobal Express Ltd accountable for its discriminatory behavior. We also urge you to take measures to prevent such incidents from happening in the future and to raise awareness about armenophobia and other forms of prejudice. We should not tolerate hate in any shape or form, and we should demand accountability from those who perpetrate it. #StopArmenophobia

