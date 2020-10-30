fbpx

Armenian side examining footage on use of phosphorus projectiles by Azerbaijan

The Armenian side is examining the information on the use of phosphorus projectiles by Azerbaijan, ARMENPRESS reports representative of the MoD Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan said in a press conference.

”We are examining the information on the use of phosphorus projectiles by Azerbaijan. I want to once again reiterate that the use of banned weapons against civilians of Artsakh, particularly in Shushi, Stepanakert, Martuni, Martakert, Askeran and other settlements should be in the focus of the international community”, Hovhannisyan said.

