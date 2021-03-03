Armenian police troops form a barrier and shut down road near parliament building

Armed with shields and helmets, police troops have formed a barrier and shut down the sector of the street leading from Marshal Baghramyan Avenue to Demirtchyan Street in Yerevan. In addition, police officers have shut down Marshal Baghramyan Avenue in the same sector with their cars.

There is a large number of police troops inside the National Assembly as well, including near the entrance in order to ensure entry of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan into the National Assembly.

Today is the day of the question-and-answer session with government officials in parliament, meaning all government officials will be in parliament.