Armenian PM’s wife and spouse of Artsakh president visit wounded citizens in Stepanakert

Spouse of the Armenian prime minister Anna Hakobyan together with wife of the president of Artsakh Kristina Harutyunyan visited today soldiers in the Republican medical center in Stepanakert, who were wounded from the Azerbaijani military operations.

“Wishing good health and speedy recovery to all our wounded citizens”, Anna Hakobyan said on Facebook.

On September 27 early morning the Azerbaijani military has launched a massive cross-border artillery attack on Artsakh, including on civilian settlements. Peaceful settlements are also under bombardment, including the capital city of Stepanakert.

The Azerbaijani side suffered losses in its military equipment.

Dozens of civilians in Artsakh were wounded as a result of the Azerbaijani attack. A woman and a child were killed in the Azerbaijani attack.