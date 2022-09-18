Armenian opposition speaks with Nancy Pelosi about the need to stop aid to Azerbaijan

Armenian opposition has spoken with Nancy Pelosi about the need to stop aid to Azerbaijan.

Ishkhan Saghatelyan, a member of the ‘Armenia opposition faction, told reporters: “We very clearly conveyed our position that it is unacceptable for us that the US supports Azerbaijan, which continues the war. We are talking about military-political support. Because of this, Azerbaijan becomes more brazen and insolent, continues its aggression against Armenia. We talked about resolution 907 and the need to stop the aid next year,” Saghatelyan said.

He mentioned that the issue of Armenian prisoners of war was also discussed. “We talked about the internal democracy of Armenia, the status of Artsakh and all the problems.”

To the question of what position Nancy Pelosi expressed regarding H.R. 907, Saghatelyan answered.

“They said that they will discuss resolution 907,” he added.

Before this meeting, Nancy Pelosi met Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan