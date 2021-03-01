Armenian Ombudsman condemns ‘excessive use of administrative resources’ for organizing pro-government rally

Ahead of the scheduled big demonstration in Yerevan’s Republic Square, Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan issued a statement on Monday, expressing concern over an excessive use of administrative resources to gather together big crowds of people.

Highlighting the importance of democracy as an inalienable fundamental principle enshrined in the Constitution of Armenia, the Ombudsman called for democratic institutions’ active work to ensure respect for human rights “while promoting also solidarity”.

He also urged the National Assembly to exercise its function of maintaining checks and balances as a legislative body assigned to provide “institutional solutions” to the existing problems.

According to Tatoyan, recent observations by the staff of the Human Rights Defender’s Office reveal “a high level of intolerance and tension in the country”, with insults and hate speech being widespred in the social media and mutual accusations persisting “in the almost total absence sound or professional debates”.

Noting that the creation of a platform for public debates is essentially conducive to freedom of assembly, the Ombudsman highlights the state’s positive obligation to guarantee the security of participants.

“That’s our country’s international obligation,” Tatoyan said.

