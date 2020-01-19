Armenian National Council head says ex-official death should be considered as a separate case

YEREVAN. – Everyone is interested in thorough and open investigation into the death of former head of the National Security Service Georgi Kutoyan, National Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan told reporters during a memorial service for Kutoyan in Yerevan on Sunday.

“If there are security threats, we will fully investigate the case and report it to the public,” he said.

Asked whether Kutoyan needed security guarantees as a former official who obtained exclusive information, Grigoryan said: “The investigators are providing necessary information. I can say that our authorities are fully interested in an open investigation. If there is any security issue, Investigation Committee will report.”

The reporters asked whether Grigoryan is concerned that Kutoyan’s death is the third death of ex-official. Grigoryan is confident that this death should not be considered in the context of other events.

“This case should be considered as a separate one,” he added.

Asked why Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has not expressed condolences, Grigoryan claimed that the PM had done it through his press office.

Grigoryan also commented on reporters’ question on “the atmosphere of hatred” when Constitutional Court president Hrayr Tovmasyan said “he is the next one”.

“I would urge everyone to exercise restraint. This is a responsible moment, violence and any other calls are unacceptable. We all have to take responsibility.