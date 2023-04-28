Armenian National Committee of America Western Region Endorses John Harabedian for California State Senate District 25

Los Angeles, California – The Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region (ANCA-WR) is proud to announce its endorsement of John Harabedian for California State Senate District 25. Harabedian is a former elected official, an attorney, and an advocate for the Armenian-American community.

Harabedian was born and raised in the small town of Sierra Madre, in the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains. His post-secondary education saw John graduate from the prestigious schools of Yale, Oxford, and Stanford Law School. John Harabedian is a former Councilmember and Mayor of Sierra Madre, California, where he served from 2012 to 2020. He carries a diverse background in law, business, and public service. Harabedian is currently an attorney and investment manager at Omni Bridgeway. He also serves as a Regional Vice Chair of the Los Angeles County Democratic Party and a California State Commissioner.

“John Harabedian is a son of the Armenian-American community, and we are confident that he will be a strong voice for our issues in the California State Senate, as he follows in the footsteps of Senator Anthony Portantino who has been our close friend and ally for many years,” said Nora Hovsepian, Esq., Chair of the ANCA-Western Region. “We look forward to working with him on the issues that matter to our community and ensuring Armenian-Americans are well represented in the State Legislature,” she continued.

Harabedian expressed gratitude for the endorsement and admiration for the ANCA-WR’s work. “I’m extremely honored to receive the endorsement of the Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region. The ANCA-WR’s endorsement is deeply personal for me and the 25th Senate District, which is home to the largest population of Armenians in the United States. I share the ANCA-WR’s mission of supporting a free, united, and independent Armenia and Artsakh. The ANCA-WR’s grassroots work to represent the interests of Armenian Americans is second to none, and I look forward to working with them to attain our shared goal of having more robust Armenian representation in Sacramento,” concluded Harabedian.

Senate District 25 includes the cities of Burbank, Glendale, Pasadena, La Cañada Flintridge, South Pasadena, San Marino, Sierra Madre, Monrovia, Duarte, Glendora, San Dimas, La Verne, Claremont, Upland, and Rancho Cucamonga. It also is home to the core of the Armenian-American population centered in Glendale, Burbank, and Pasadena. The primary election in California will take place on March 4th, 2024.

The Armenian National Committee of America-Western Region is the largest and most influential Armenian-American grassroots advocacy organization in the Western United States. Working in coordination with a network of offices, chapters, and supporters throughout the Western United States and affiliated organizations around the country, the ANCA-WR advances the concerns of the Armenian American community on a broad range of issues.

