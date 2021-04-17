Armenian MP: Current authorities ‘number one responsible’ for ‘tragic’ outcome of recent war

MP Anna Kostanyan from the opposition Bright Armenia Party said Armenia should not act “spinelessly” and “bend its neck” before the whole world following the defeat in the recent war with Azerbaijan.

“Why should we necessarily act spinelessly and bend our neck before the whole world during the war and after it, especially in the 21st century,” the lawmaker said during the parliamentary debates on the execution of the government’s 2020 action plan.

Kostanyan urged the current authorities not to try shifting responsibility for the outcome of the war to the former authorities, stating they are the “number one responsible” for the war and its tragic outcome.

The MP said that the government diplomacy under the slogan “We negotiate what we want or what we need” was followed by a war, steps to numb the public consciousness and information blockade, and finally a defeat.

“If you cannot respond adequately with diplomatic language, I think that you should step aside and allow those capable of speaking to speak,” Anna Kostanyan said, referring to the fact that the authorities failed to respond to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s statements.

Referring to the education sector of the action plan, the deputy said that the government named it as a priority, but all the programs that were set to be implemented under the government’s 2020 program were not realized.

According to the Bright Armenia MP, the link between education and science with the labor market has not been strengthened.

She stated the law “On Higher Education and Science” also dealt a blow to the university autonomy and did not create conditions for young scientists to work and earn their living.