Armenian health ministry: Intensive care units are almost full

Armenian intensive care units are almost full, said the country’s health minister on Thursday during the government’s sitting.

According to Arsen Torosyan, all medical centers have only 1-2 free beds.

The minister added that they can accommodate patients who are in serious and critical conditions, and the total number of such people is 650, while 44 patients are hooked up to ventilators.

Torosyan assured that the increase in new capacities continues.

593 new COVID-19 cases reported in Armenia, 10 new deaths 4 of which from other diseases

As of 11am Thursday, 593 new cases of coronavirus have been registered in Armenia; this was reported by the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

A total of 26,658 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed as of Thursday morning.

The total number of tests conducted so far is 115,765, and 2,100 of them were performed in the past one day.

Also, 11,010 people—an increase by 110 in the past one day—are currently being treated.

According to the latest data, 15,036 people—with 473 in the last day—have recovered thus far.