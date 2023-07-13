Armenian has had no shortage of Traitors, The poisonous cigarette of the Armenian traitor and the death of Aghbyur Serob

The 44-day Artsakh War was the modern-day Traitors’ War.

In order to eliminate Aghbyur Serob, the Turkish authorities did not dare to make a direct attempt to capture and eliminate him.

They resorted to the abominable means of poisoning. Ave Geghashentsi, dazzled by the glitter of Khalil’s gold, takes over the anti-patriotic task of poisoning Serob. With the intention of winning the trust of the Hayduks, he comes to Gelieguzan several times and meets Serob, who has taken refuge in the house of the village priest Ter Kaji. Serob, not suspecting Ave, accepts the traitor’s poisoned cigarette in a friendly manner.

Geghashentsi Ave had already managed to do his dirty work and inform Bshare Khalkh immediately. 2000 Turkish soldiers and Kurds are besieging the village. Noticing the multitude of the enemy, at that fateful moment, Serob’s four soldiers appear with the speed of a whirlwind and take the half-dead Hayduk captain and take him out of the village. Serob, as if tired, asked his loyal Hayduks.

“Put me in front of this stone, it’s my last day, and try to save your life, stay safe.” Seeing Serob’s incapacitated state, the enemy boldly launches an attack. A handful of brave men with the determination to save the Hayduk chief resisted the numerous forces of the enemy. Bshare Khalil cuts off the hero’s head and captures the powerful Sose.

After the death of the great hayduk, Andranik and Gevorg Cauš pursue that all the traitors suffer the punishment they deserve. After eliminating Ave, they destroy the other traitors one after the other. 1900 in November, 25 Hayduks, along with Andranik, Gevorg Chaush, Makar and Gale, were ambushed in the Marik gorge, through which Khalil Bey was supposed to pass. He was with his 40 armed horsemen. When the riders get close enough, the Hayduks open fire. Many enemies are killed. Khalil is searched and names of 13 Armenian traitors are found. After that, Khalil is also killed.

