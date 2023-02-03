Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan bought a new private house for $280,000

Ani Grigoryan, #CivilNetCheck

The high-ranking officials of the “Civil Contract” continue to record property improvements along with their tenure.

#CivilNetCheck found out that the Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan bought a luxurious mansion in Kasakh at the end of last year. Ararat Mirzoyan and his wife Gohar Abajyan bought the mansion in December 2022 for 112 million drams. The house is in Kasakh village, Kotayk marz. It is on the border of Yerevan and Kotayk marz, adjacent to Davtashen administrative district. A few days ago, photos of private houses appeared on the Internet, the ownership of which was attributed to the Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan and the Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan.

#CivilNetCheck, after studying the cadastral documents of these private houses, found out that they have nothing to do with these officials. However, from the examination of the civil documents, it turns out that Mirzoyan bought a private house at 69/1, 69/2 Kasakhi Mush street. According to the cadastral documents, the territory of the private house was acquired from the Kazakh community in 2013 by a person named Roza Galstyan. From 2013 to 2020, several owners have changed in the area. In 2020, Rafael Manuki Muradyan bought the land for 20 million drams, who started construction in the area and legalized it only in December 2021. In the same month, Muradyan mortgaged the mansion to “Armswissbank” CJSC.

According to the photos available on Yandex map, the construction in that area started at the beginning of 2020. As of March 2022, the building was ready and put up for sale. Photos from Yandex map According to the documents available in the cadastre, on December 23, 2022, a mortgage agreement was signed between the seller Rafael Muradyan, the buyer-mortgagors Ararat Mirzoyan and Gohar Abajyan, as well as “Armeconombank” OJSC, which acts as a creditor-mortgagor. In fact, Mirzoyan transferred the private house mortgaged to “Armswissbank” and mortgaged it to “Armeconombank”. (The owner of “Armeconombank” is the family of Khachatur Sukiasyan, a member of the “Civil Contract” faction of the National Assembly).

“Armswissbank” gave its consent to expropriate the property and pledge it to another bank, on the condition that within five days, Rafael Muradyan’s credit obligations to the bank will be completely repaid. On December 29, the credit obligations were fully repaid. A day earlier, on December 28, the Cadastre Committee registered the rights of Gohar Abajyan and Ararat Mirzoyan to the private house. As we mentioned, the couple bought the private house for 112 million drams (according to the Cadastre, the market value is 115 million drams). It is noteworthy that the loan interest payment is not mentioned in the contract. In general, Mirzoyan and Abajyan received a loan of up to 345 million drams at “Armeconombank”, of which 115 million have already been used for the purchase of a private house. According to the documents, the total plot is 951 square meters, the house is 288 square meters, there is also a garage of 61 square meters, and an auxiliary building of 81 square meters. Visiting the area, it became clear that the construction works of the mansion and the yard are not yet completely finished. Local residents reported that construction works are not being carried out in the house at the moment. They did not know who their new neighbor was. Ararat Mirzoyan’s new private house Mirzoyan’s social condition has clearly improved over the years Declarations Ararat Mirzoyan submitted his first property and income declaration as an official in 2017, when he was elected a deputy of the National Assembly. He declared two apartments in apartment buildings, one car, KIA Sorento, 3 million drams in cash and 500,000 drams of income, which he received as a loan. Examining the declarations submitted in recent years, it becomes clear that Mirzoyan’s social condition has significantly improved. In the declaration of 2021, Mirzoyan mentioned one apartment with joint ownership in Yerevan’s Ajapnyak community. In the same year, Mirzoyan sold the jointly owned apartment in Shengavit for 34.7 million drams. The Minister of Foreign Affairs declared a bank deposit of 70,000 dollars, 9.1 million drams and 70,188 dollars in bank accounts (70,000 dollars is the above-mentioned deposit), as well as 8 million drams in cash. Mirzoyan declared an income of 52.5 million drams for 2021, which was formed from the salary he received from the National Assembly and the Foreign Ministry (about 17.8 million drams), from the sale of an apartment (34.7 million drams), etc. He also mentioned information about the loan of 31.3 million drams, which was available as of December 31, 2021. The woman, Gohar Abajyan, jointly owns the above-mentioned apartment in Ajapnyak with Mirzoyan. He also declared a 2011 Kia car purchased in 2019, 571,000 drams and 1,995 dollars in his bank accounts, as well as 1.5 million drams in cash. Abajyan’s income in 2021 was 12.1 million drams. After the revolution of 2018, Ararat Mirzoyan was appointed the first deputy prime minister, in 2019-2021 he held the position of the president of the National Assembly, and from August 2021

