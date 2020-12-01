Armenian expert to PM: ‘You won’t get away with this’

The head of Henaket Analytical Center, political scientist Tigran Abrahamyan has shared on Facebook a photo of tree planting near Goris-Berdzor road in 2019.

“Last year, we planted trees in the areas close to Goris-Berdzor highway with our friends from YSU, acting from the position of the owner, the strong, the preserver of our own sacred land. I never thought I would share this photo on such an occasion,” he wrote.

“[PM] Nikol [Pashinyan], you squandered our dreams, our history, the dignity of Armenians, our security, all that we had and handed it over to the enemy.

“You will not get away with this. Your descendants will be labeled traitors for centuries. This is the minimum you can expect,” the expert said.

According to Abrahamyan, Armenians have a long way to go to stand up again and continue their struggle.

“It can take years or decades, but we will not give up, because a final surrender means the final annihilation of Armenians,” he stressed.